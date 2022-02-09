Metro Detroit weather: Warming up Wednesday with wintry mix on the way

DETROIT – A mostly cloudy or soon to be cloudy start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit with temperatures in the low to mid 20s to near 30F. Yes, it’s a bit more mild as you head out and about with mostly dry conditions but watch out for the typical icy spots from some refreezing snow that melted in the late day sunshine yesterday. We may see a little bit of snow or a wintry mix later in the day but it will be a bit of a struggle to see any significant snow or rain for that matter. We will be a little bit warmer today as the winds pick up.

SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

Mostly cloudy skies most of the day today as our mild morning turns into mild temps this afternoon as we aim for mid and upper 30s. One of our computer models predicts highs in the low 40s but too many clouds and a stiff breeze today will keep us, or should keep us in the mid to upper 30s by lunch time and beyond. A few bits and pieces of a broken storm will carry light snow and rain chances into Metro Detroit by midday and into the afternoon. The air over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario is a little dry and the snow showers and/or wintry mix will struggle to hit the ground so don’t expect much in the way of showers or lasting showers today.

SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Thursday looks to be a pretty mild day although the snow showers from late Wednesday will try to hang on into Thursday morning and the computer models show a quick dusting of snow is possible Thursday morningmaking for a bit of a slippery start tomorrow. Again, that’s only if we get a little of the white stuff early on. Most of the day or afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry on Thursday with temps in the upper 20s early and finishing in the low to mid 30s.

Friday is another wild one as highs head into the mid and upper 30s as some wet weather tries to move back into Metro Detroit. Look for scattered snow showers and possibly some wintry mix in spots on Friday setting us up for a dry weekend.

Saturday is moving day and on the mild side when it comes to February standards here in Michigan. We’ll see temps in the 20s most of the day near 30F for a high but numbers will be falling into the end of our weekend. The skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a little more sun Sudnay. But, Sunday will be much colder with single digit lows and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

