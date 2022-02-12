Metro Detroit weather: Frigid after sunset, snow Super Bowl Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

A few flakes fly around this evening as temperatures drop this evening. There will be almost no accumulation tonight under cloudy skies, but tomorrow is a different story. Snow showers develop with a powdery snow we will have to sweep away.

Saturday evening will be frigid and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the teens before midnight.

Remember to keep pets indoors and remain safe with space heaters. Saturday night will be frigid and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills near 0°F or subzero, at times, with a calm or light wind.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Afternoon temperatures only reach the middle and upper teens. Snow showers are likely after breakfast, during lunch and during the afternoon. Accumulations will be light but significant. Up to 1 or 2 inches are possible in the Motor City and the region. A fluffy, powdery-like snow will fall. The flakes will be like grains of sand making them easy to sweep or blow away.

Ad

Sunday night will be dangerously frigid with overnight lows near 0°F and wind chills well below zero, at times.

Next week

Monday will be cold and most cloudy with scattered flurries or light snow. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be sunnier and more seasonable. Highs will be near 30°F or more.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder. Temperatures rise to the lower middle 40s. Rain showers may develop with breezier conditions

Thursday has a chance of rain showers during the day and snow showers after the sun sets. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 40s. It becomes much colder at night after a cold front passes.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs in the middle 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.