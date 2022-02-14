Metro Detroit weather: Warming temperatures, then a wintry mix later this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 14, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Some snowflakes possible rest of Monday
- A few light snow showers are falling to our west and northwest, but they’re not major.
- Some of this will try to swing through for the rest of Monday, but little to no accumulation/impact from this is expected.
Warming up midweek
- Winds shift south Tuesday and start ushering in milder air.
- On Wednesday, highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s later in the day/evening.
- On Thursday, highs will be early in the morning, in the mid- to upper 40s. By 4 p.m. Thursday, we’ll be in the upper 20s.
Rain/snow midweek
- With the warm air comes rain later Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
- As the cold air moves in Thursday morning, the rain changes over to a wintry mix, then snow later Thursday.
- The timing of the changeover is the topic of debate between long-range models, as some have it happening sooner (and as a result, bringing more snow), and some have it happening later (and as a result, bringing less snow).
- There’s still some doing to be done with the models the next day or two, but it’s safe to say Thursday morning will be impactful. It’s also safe to say we’ll get some snow adding up later Thursday, but how much is unclear, at this point.