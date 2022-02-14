Metro Detroit weather: Warming temperatures, then a wintry mix later this week

The timing of the changeover is the topic of debate between long-range models, as some have it happening sooner (and as a result, bringing more snow), and some have it happening later (and as a result, bringing less snow).

The timing of the changeover is the topic of debate between long-range models, as some have it happening sooner (and as a result, bringing more snow), and some have it happening later (and as a result, bringing less snow).