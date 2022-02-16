49º

Metro Detroit weather: 3-7 inches of snow expected across area Thursday

Flood watch, winter storm watch issued

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tire tracks in the snow. (Pexels)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 16, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain rest of Wednesday

  • Rain is moving in Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy at times Wednesday night.
  • This rain should change over to a wintry mix/freezing rain around daybreak Thursday.
  • Rain totals will range from over half an inch near I-69 to over an inch in our South Zone.

Wintry mess/snow Thursday

  • Models are following our lead from the last couple of days and giving way to more snow for us later Thursday.
  • In the morning, the temperature profile will be appropriate for areas in the Metro and South zones to see some freezing rain. These areas could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice, which could cause issues in the morning.
  • After a quick break in the action, snow moves in during the afternoon and evening Thursday. It will wrap up around midnight.
  • This snow will be heavy, at times. By the time all is said and done, a solid 3-7 inches can be expected across the area. Highest snow totals will be through Lenawee, Washtenaw, southern Oakland and western Wayne counties.

Watches, warnings and advisories

  • A wind advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A wind advisory for Southeast Michigan on Feb. 16, 2022. (WDIV)
  • A flood watch is in effect for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
A wind advisory for Southeast Michigan on Feb. 17, 2022. (WDIV)
  • A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.
A wind advisory for Southeast Michigan from Feb. 17-18, 2022. (WDIV)

More light snow Friday night/Saturday morning

  • Another quick-moving system will bring us some light snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
  • This will likely give way to another half-inch of snow accumulation.

