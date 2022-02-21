Metro Detroit weather: Peaceful Presidents’ Day before more wet weather

DETROIT – After a sunny and windy Sunday, the winds have calmed down and more clouds are moving in to begin this Monday. Happy President’s Day! Metro Detroit temperatures are in the lower and middle 30s and we’re in for a very pleasant temps for the next couple of days. The skies over Pure Michigan are becoming mostly cloudy, and it will stay that way most of the day. Morning lows are about 10 degrees above average, and we may see that pattern repeat as our afternoon highs will be warming leading to more melting.

Sunrise is at 7:21 a.m.

We will see our temperatures and cloud cover increasing later in the day, but we will see partly sunny skies for part of the mid morning and early afternoon. The clouds will be thicker later in the day with a Tuesday weather maker coming our way so get out there and enjoy a calm and pretty nice President’s Day. Metro Detroit high temps will warm into the mid 40s with winds SE 5-10mph keeping things peaceful rather than a biting wind to counteract our warming. There will be no wind chill problems for us here in Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario today!

The only exception to our improving weather Monday, is a Flood Warning along the Raisin River near Monroe City. The river remains near or above flood stage and is an area you’ll want to most definitely avoid until further notice.

Sunset is at 6:14 p.m.

Our clouds will thicken this evening ahead of a storm moving through our area on Tuesday. We will feel evening temperatures dipping into the upper 30s briefly, but our temps then warm as the rain moves in which is beneficial in avoiding freezing rain or ice as we head into Tuesday morning. This may not be the case in the tip of the Thumb as parts of our North Zone will be in a Winter Weather Advisory tonight at 8pm through noon tomorrow for the threat of that ice or freezing rain, and as much as two tenth of an inch which can be very dangerous especially for travel. This includes Huron and Tuscola Counties and into the Saginaw Valley.

Central Michigan has a Winter Storm Watch Monday Night through Tuesday Night for the threat of snow and freezing rain as temps there will be dangerously closer to freezing.

We expect just plain rain here in Metro Detroit that will become heavier and more widespread after midnight tonight. The rain will be more on than off both overnight, and through the Tuesday morning drive. Morning temps will already be in the low to mid 40s so watch out for flooded spots from the rain on top of our melting snow. Other than that, it’s the umbrellas or rain gear tomorrow with highs near 50 degrees or warmer as the wind picks up SW 7-15mph with more steady afternoon rain. We may see a half an inch of rain which should begin to shut off Tuesday evening as a cold front moves right through here.

Wednesday brings a much different feel, a much more normal end of February feel back here to Metro Detroit. We will cool back down into the upper 20s to low 30s under partly sunny skies and a cold breeze WNW 10-20mph.

Thursday brings us back into the teens and 20s with a chance for snow late in the day. It looks like a decent snowmaker capable of laying down a few inches of fresh snow into Friday morning.

Stay tuned and stay tuned in with the Local4Casters App. It's all you need to prepare for the active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World.

