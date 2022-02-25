Metro Detroit weather: A few light snow showers possible Sunday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Flakes ending Friday
- Lake-effect snow continues to fall Friday afternoon, with the flow off Lake Huron. But as winds calm and shift more to the northwest, this snow will end later in the day.
Light snow possible Sunday
- We’re getting a better view as to what will happen Sunday. While it won’t be much, a few light snow showers are looking possible mainly in the morning Sunday, as a cold front moves through. Little accumulation/impact is expected from this, at this point.
Staying cool
- While there are some minor warm-ups in the next seven days, we don’t see numbers move a lot. Highs in the 30s and lows near 20 for the most part going forward.
Earliest ‘last measurable snow’
- Sick of the snow? Relief is on the horizon. Looking back at our records, the earliest “last measurable snow of the season” anniversary is Friday (Feb. 25).
- Back on Feb. 25, 1878, we picked up 0.2 inches, making it the last measurable snow of the season that year.
Normal high back to 40 degrees
- Tuesday of next week (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.