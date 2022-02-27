Metro Detroit weather: Colder air arrives Sunday evening

Sunday evening is expected to be dry as colder air starts moving in.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

A cold front moves through the region Sunday evening. It’s weak enough to provide a few scattered snow flurries closer to Lake Huron and strong enough to send temperatures plummeting after sunset.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. The mercury will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by dinnertime.

The weak trough of low pressure bringing the clouds may produce a few widely scattered flurries Sunday night. It certainly gets colder, with overnight lows in the low teens.

Colder Monday

Monday will become partly sunny after early morning clouds and widely scattered snowflakes. It will be colder again. Daytime temperatures will be near 30 degrees on Monday, February’s final day.

Warmer temps ahead

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with rebounding temperatures. Scattered raindrops are possible in the middle of the afternoon. There’s a good chance of melting and thawing, with highs in the low and mid-40s. Be extremely careful when it comes to lake ice. The possibility of falling through the ice or being stranded on an ice flow increases as the week progresses.

Ad

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low and mid-40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chillier. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Friday night snow showers are possible as a new system arrives.

Saturday will have higher temperatures, with a wintry mix changing to rain showers. This forecast remains up in the air, but icy conditions are possible Saturday morning, with sleet and freezing rain. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low and mid-40s.

Sunday looks rainy, for now, and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.