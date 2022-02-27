Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow flurries possible Sunday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

The only planet visible will be Uranus, high in the Western sky between 8 p.m. and midnight. Bundle up before getting your telescope and going outdoors.

More seasonable Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly, with higher temperatures. It will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid- and upper 30s.

A weak trough of low pressure will pass Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with scattered flurries or light snow showers.

Warmer temperatures this week

Monday becomes partly sunny after early morning snowflakes. It will be colder again. Daytime temperatures will be near 30 degrees on Monday, February’s final day.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with rebounding temperatures. There is a good chance of melting and thawing, with highs in the low 40s. Be extremely careful when it comes to lake ice. The possibility of falling through the ice or being stranded on an ice flow increases as the week progresses.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

