How much winter weather should Metro Detroit expect early next week?

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on March 4, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Warming trend in place

  • Temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees are on tap this weekend -- mid-50s Saturday and a morning high of 60 on Sunday. The rest of Sunday features falling temperatures and gusty winds.

Light freezing drizzle early Saturday?

  • Some high-resolution models try to spit out a little light drizzle or freezing drizzle early Saturday morning.
  • These showers will be few and far between, but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out.

Rain Saturday night, Sunday

  • We’re still on track to see rain arrive shortly after midnight Saturday into Sunday.
  • The bulk of the rain should be gone by daybreak Sunday, but we can’t rule out a few light spotty showers through lunchtime.
  • The rain at night could be heavy at times, and given the setup, I’m not going to rule out a rumble of thunder.

Snow chances Monday

  • Long-range models are in better agreement about the track of this system.
  • Areas to the south could see rain or a wintry mix in the morning, while everyone else just gets snow.
  • We’ll all see snow through the day Monday -- 1-3 inches looks likely, with higher amounts between M-59 and I-69.

Sunrise at 7 a.m.

  • On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.

