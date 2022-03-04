How much winter weather should Metro Detroit expect early next week?

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Warming trend in place
- Temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees are on tap this weekend -- mid-50s Saturday and a morning high of 60 on Sunday. The rest of Sunday features falling temperatures and gusty winds.
Light freezing drizzle early Saturday?
- Some high-resolution models try to spit out a little light drizzle or freezing drizzle early Saturday morning.
- These showers will be few and far between, but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out.
Rain Saturday night, Sunday
- We’re still on track to see rain arrive shortly after midnight Saturday into Sunday.
- The bulk of the rain should be gone by daybreak Sunday, but we can’t rule out a few light spotty showers through lunchtime.
- The rain at night could be heavy at times, and given the setup, I’m not going to rule out a rumble of thunder.
Snow chances Monday
- Long-range models are in better agreement about the track of this system.
- Areas to the south could see rain or a wintry mix in the morning, while everyone else just gets snow.
- We’ll all see snow through the day Monday -- 1-3 inches looks likely, with higher amounts between M-59 and I-69.
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.