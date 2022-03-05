Dangerous winds expected Sunday morning in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – A high wind watch has been issued for Sunday morning in Southeast Michigan.

The watch is in effect from 4 a.m. to noon on Sunday in Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Southwest winds are expected to blow from 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching up to 60 mph. The strong winds will arrive behind a cold front.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread power outages are possible.

Driving could be more difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Safety tips during a storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online , on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.