Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down snow chances Monday, Friday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 7, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow rest of Monday
- Snow is falling at this hour, but so far, we’re really just seeing wet roads (there’s some light accumulation near I-69).
- Widespread snow comes to an end around sunset, but a few snowflakes may linger Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
- Accumulation is still looking likely, with an additional inch possible north and few tenths in the South Zone.
40s on Tap
- Quiet weather returns for the next few days, with highs topping out in the 40s through Friday.
More snow Friday
- Another system swings through Friday, bringing us mainly snow, but a few raindrops will try to fall with the onset.
- It’s still too far out to talk specifics on totals, but it’s safe to say we’ll have to move some snow.
Daylight saving time
- Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
- For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.