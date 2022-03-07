37º

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down snow chances Monday, Friday

Accumulation looks likely Monday night

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 7, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snow rest of Monday

  • Snow is falling at this hour, but so far, we’re really just seeing wet roads (there’s some light accumulation near I-69).
  • Widespread snow comes to an end around sunset, but a few snowflakes may linger Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
  • Accumulation is still looking likely, with an additional inch possible north and few tenths in the South Zone.

40s on Tap

  • Quiet weather returns for the next few days, with highs topping out in the 40s through Friday.

More snow Friday

  • Another system swings through Friday, bringing us mainly snow, but a few raindrops will try to fall with the onset.
  • It’s still too far out to talk specifics on totals, but it’s safe to say we’ll have to move some snow.

Daylight saving time

  • Sunday of next week (March 13) is the start of daylight saving time (not “savings”).
  • For your clocks: 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. as we spring forward.

