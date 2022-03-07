Metro Detroit Weather: Evening snow showers, then sub-freezing overnight

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

The rest of Monday (March 7) gradually becomes less messy. Snow showers and a rain-snow mix leave Detroit and Southeast Michigan slowly. It becomes colder overnight. Some sunshine returns Tuesday with higher temperatures. Calmer weather remains mid-week before more slippery weather arrives for the end of it.

Precipitation, whether it’s a rain-snow mix south of 8 Mile Road or snow north, is slowly leaving Monday afternoon and evening. It is chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Motorists and pedestrians must remain alert as they travel home from work or go back and forth to activities.

Sunset is at 6:31 p.m.

Monday night will be colder. Be careful driving and walking because of freezing on roads and sidewalks. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Any snow showers or flurries will be widely scattered and dissipate by dawn.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be drier and a bit brighter. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lake effect flurry here and there. It will be more seasonably chilly with highs near 40 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder than average. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 40s. The average high temp is 43 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and cool. Daytime temperatures reach the middle 40s.

Friday

More slippery weather returns with a rain-snow mix, Friday. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be colder with scattered snow showers. We’ll need our winter coats and hats with highs only near 30 degrees.

We spring forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs near 35 degrees.

