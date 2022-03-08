Widely scattered flurries possible overnight in Metro Detroit but above average temps will return

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

The steadiest and most widespread rain and snow are gone with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight. Widely scattered flurries are possible overnight. Tomorrow will keep a fair amount of clouds with temps a bit higher. Brighter weather and above-average temps return mid-week. Getting slippery and colder again at the end of this week and before we Spring Forward this weekend.

Monday night will be colder. Be careful driving and walking because of freezing on roads and sidewalks. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Any snow showers or flurries will be widely scattered and dissipate by dawn.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be drier and a bit brighter. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lake effect flurry here and there. It will be more seasonably chilly with highs near 40 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder than average. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 40s. The average high temp is 43 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and cool. Daytime temperatures reach the middle 40s.

Friday

More slippery weather returns with a rain-snow mix, Friday. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be colder with scattered snow showers. We’ll need our winter coats and hats with highs only near 30 degrees.

We spring forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs near 35 degrees.

