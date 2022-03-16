Metro Detroit weather: Warming into the 60s with some sunshine

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!

A dense fog advisory for Macomb, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties has expired as of noon. And now, it’s time for a much-anticipated warmup!

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today as we warm things up.

We have one stubborn computer model that is keeping mostly cloudy skies around and highs only in the low 50s. Most of our forecast data and research points to a better day than that, with blue skies mixing with the clouds that will be pumping into Metro Detroit. So, expect high temps to take off and reach 60 degrees this afternoon, with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds moving S at 5-10 mph. An afternoon wind gust or two could reach 10-20 mph, but it won’t be a pesky and consistent wind to worry about.

This is a great day for walking the dog, going for a bike ride or just opening the windows at home and airing out the joint.

Today’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m.

Warm Thursday, then rain

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, and it too looks like it will be an absolute beauty!

There will be a big change coming by the end of Thursday, so enjoy most of the day in the warmth of 65 degrees or warmer, depending on cloud cover. We should see bright sun through the lunch hour, and then clouds will fill in and thicken ahead of a cold front coming later at night.

If those clouds hold off until the later afternoon, we have a shot at seeing highs near 70 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day which would qualify as “The Luck Of The Irish.” On the reverse side of that, if clouds fill in earlier than expected, we may only see temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. It looks like we will fit in somewhere in the middle, so we’ll predict temps in the mid-60s.

Rain chances arrive after sunset Thursday as a cold front marches through our area. Scattered rain showers are possible after 9 p.m. and won’t last all night.

Friday afternoon will likely see more consistent and widespread rain moving in from the Southwest. The timing of the rain, again, plays a big part in our high temps.

Friday will be cloudy before the rain, and a cold front will have moved through, meaning we’ll be lucky to see 50 degrees for highs and may be stuck in the 40s most of the day. Rain showers are expected after 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and they will hang on through the evening and into Saturday.

Cold Saturday, then it’s spring!

Saturday will be cooling down into the mid-30s to mid-40s. We may see a wintry mix in spots overnight into early Saturday. Most of the wet weather Saturday will be in the form of rain coming and going all day. Dry air will finally replace the rain as we head into Saturday night.

Sunday will be a day of warming change, and it’s just in time: The official start of spring -- or the Vernal Equinox -- happens at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday March 20, 2022. And Mother Nature is paying attention, as the forecast data suggests plenty of Sunday sunshine after some morning cloud cover fades away. Highs should get back into the low-to-middle 50s Sunday and Monday with tons of sunshine.

It’s very early, but some of our computer model data is hinting at a return of some cooler air with rain and snow chances next weekend and through the end of March. There’s still time for the weather dynamics to change, allowing for a better end of the month forecast, so stay tuned.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it's easily one of the best in the nation.