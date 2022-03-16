45º

Metro Detroit weather: Warm St. Patrick’s Day and looming showers

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on March 16, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 16, 2022, afternoon and evening.

St. Patrick’s 60s

  • The normal high this time of the year is 46 degrees, but we’ll be a solid 20 degrees above that Thursday.

Rain later this week

  • A few spotty showers remain possible later Thursday, but they should be few and far between.
  • The better chance for rain comes later Friday into Saturday. There’s a chance some of the rain may be around early Sunday, but the majority of Sunday looks dry.
  • Some of us could see upwards of an inch of rain with this event, but most look to be around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

More rain middle of next week

  • Another developing system brings us rain Wednesday of next week.
  • Some models have it starting later Tuesday, but they all have rain falling during the day Wednesday.

Daylight over 12 hours

  • Thursday (March 17 -- St. Patrick’s Day) is the first day in a long while that we’ll see 12 hours plus of daylight.

Spring starts this weekend

  • The spring equinox is at 11:33 a.m. Sunday (March 20).

