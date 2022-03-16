Metro Detroit weather: Warm St. Patrick’s Day and looming showers

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 16, 2022, afternoon and evening.
St. Patrick’s 60s
- The normal high this time of the year is 46 degrees, but we’ll be a solid 20 degrees above that Thursday.
Rain later this week
- A few spotty showers remain possible later Thursday, but they should be few and far between.
- The better chance for rain comes later Friday into Saturday. There’s a chance some of the rain may be around early Sunday, but the majority of Sunday looks dry.
- Some of us could see upwards of an inch of rain with this event, but most look to be around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.
More rain middle of next week
- Another developing system brings us rain Wednesday of next week.
- Some models have it starting later Tuesday, but they all have rain falling during the day Wednesday.
Daylight over 12 hours
- Thursday (March 17 -- St. Patrick’s Day) is the first day in a long while that we’ll see 12 hours plus of daylight.
Spring starts this weekend
- The spring equinox is at 11:33 a.m. Sunday (March 20).