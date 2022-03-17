Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and warm St. Patrick’s Day

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Thursday afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny. This is an excellent day for an outdoor lunch and outdoor recess. High temperatures will be near 70°F, which is nearly 25 degrees higher than average.

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Today’s sunset is at 7:42 p.m.

Thursday night will become partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Rain chances Friday

Clouds will lower and thicken during the day Friday. Those clouds will release rain showers in the afternoon and evening with chillier conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Officially spring this weekend

Saturday will be wet and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s nearly all day. Use caution on wet roads and sidewalks.

Sunday will be drier, brighter and a little milder. Highs will be in the middle 50s with more sunshine. Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 11:33 a.m. Sunday.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday has a chance of showers. It will be cooler with highs near 50 degrees.

