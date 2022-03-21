Metro Detroit weather: Chilly first night of spring, Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and the first night of spring, Motown.

Stars are shining bright Sunday night as it becomes chilly. Sunday night will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Cloudy, rainy week

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Tuesday will become cloudier, with rain showers arriving. It will be chillier, with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s. Closer to Hall Road and into the Thumb, there is a chance of snow mixing with rain.

Wednesday will be cool and wet with cloudy skies. Rain is likely, with highs just above 50°F.

There’s a chance of rain showers Thursday. It will be cool again, with highs near 50°F.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier and chilly. Each day will have high temperatures in the upper 40s.

