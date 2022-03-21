58º

Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, storm chances middle of this week

Rain returns Tuesday, intensifies Wednesday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Heavy rainfall. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 21, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain returns Tuesday

  • Rain is set to return Tuesday, mainly later in the day.
  • A few light showers are possible for the first part of the day, but it’s mainly an evening event.

More rain/few storms Wednesday

  • Some heavy rain is looking likely at times Wednesday, with the best chances for widespread heavy rain in the morning.
  • A few storms are looking likely later in the afternoon and evening.
  • While the severe threat doesn’t look high, strong gusty winds over 40 mph look very possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances linger late week

  • A few showers linger through Thursday and parts of Friday.
  • Through this week, we’re looking at a solid rainfall near an inch, but some isolated spots will likely see more.

Normal temperatures moving up

  • The normal high will be at 50 degrees Friday.
  • The normal low will be up to 32 degrees Monday of next week.

