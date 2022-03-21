Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, storm chances middle of this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 21, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain returns Tuesday
- Rain is set to return Tuesday, mainly later in the day.
- A few light showers are possible for the first part of the day, but it’s mainly an evening event.
More rain/few storms Wednesday
- Some heavy rain is looking likely at times Wednesday, with the best chances for widespread heavy rain in the morning.
- A few storms are looking likely later in the afternoon and evening.
- While the severe threat doesn’t look high, strong gusty winds over 40 mph look very possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Rain chances linger late week
- A few showers linger through Thursday and parts of Friday.
- Through this week, we’re looking at a solid rainfall near an inch, but some isolated spots will likely see more.
Normal temperatures moving up
- The normal high will be at 50 degrees Friday.
- The normal low will be up to 32 degrees Monday of next week.