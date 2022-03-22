Metro Detroit weather: Approaching rain could come with storms, hail, flooding

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 22, 2022, afternoon and evening.

The widespread/heavy rain continues most of the night and into Wednesday morning.

A few sprinkles are falling Tuesday afternoon, but more widespread and steady rain returns in the evening, closer to 9 p.m.

Heavy rain starts us off Wednesday, so the morning drive will likely be slower.

By the afternoon, the rain will be more scattered in nature, but a few showers will still be around.

Later in the afternoon and into the evening, we’ll see a few storms move through.

While the severe threat still is not very high, the Storm Prediction Center has increased its threat index to include most of Southeast Michigan. Areas along and south of M-59 are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5).

Hail and strong, gusty winds will be our biggest threats. Flooding is also something to watch out for, especially in the morning. While the tornado threat is smaller, it can’t be ruled out.