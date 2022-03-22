Metro Detroit weather: Approaching rain could come with storms, hail, flooding

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 22, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain rest of Tuesday afternoon and night
- A few sprinkles are falling Tuesday afternoon, but more widespread and steady rain returns in the evening, closer to 9 p.m.
- The widespread/heavy rain continues most of the night and into Wednesday morning.
Rain/storms Wednesday
- Heavy rain starts us off Wednesday, so the morning drive will likely be slower.
- By the afternoon, the rain will be more scattered in nature, but a few showers will still be around.
- Later in the afternoon and into the evening, we’ll see a few storms move through.
- While the severe threat still is not very high, the Storm Prediction Center has increased its threat index to include most of Southeast Michigan. Areas along and south of M-59 are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5).
- Hail and strong, gusty winds will be our biggest threats. Flooding is also something to watch out for, especially in the morning. While the tornado threat is smaller, it can’t be ruled out.
- Storms should taper down to scattered rain by around midnight, and that scattered rain will continue through the overnight period.
Rain lingers late week
- A few showers linger through Thursday and parts of Friday.
- Through this week, we’re looking at a solid rainfall near an inch, but some isolated spots will likely see more.
Normal temperatures moving up
- The normal high will be at 50 degrees Friday.
- The normal low will be up to 32 degrees Monday of next week.