Metro Detroit weather: How much rain to expect through Thursday

DETROIT – It remains cloudy and chilly the rest of this afternoon and evening. Scattered sprinkles turn into steady showers toward sunset and afterward.

Heavy rain could disrupt tomorrow morning’s commute, and tomorrow afternoon has a chance of becoming stormy. Wet weather lingers into the end of the workweek. It slowly becomes drier and colder this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon and evening are cloudy and chilly. Temperatures are in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. Scattered sprinkles are around for the beginning of the ride home from work or for folks running errands. Steadier rain crosses the Michigan-Ohio border for our South Zone in Lenawee and Monroe Counties before 7 p.m. and moves into Ann Arbor, Detroit, and the rest of Southeast Michigan closer to 8 p.m. and the rest of the evening and night.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Here’s a timeline of wet weather expected:

7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday: Steady light to moderate rain moves from south to north across Southeast Michigan.

11 p.m., Tuesday to 9 a.m., Wednesday: Steady rain that will be heavy, at times.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday: Lighter, more scattered rain will fall.

After 2 p.m., Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a risk of lightning, torrential downpours, and gusty winds.

So, Tuesday night will be soggy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be wet and chilly with steady rain for the morning commute, a bit of a lull midday, and showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon commute and evening hours. Detroiters must be on guard for ponding on area roads in the morning. There is a “Marginal Risk” of substantial to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail in the afternoon and evening.

Remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and find an alternate route when coming upon standing water. “When It Roars, Get Indoors” means seek shelter whenever lightning is present. Before the power goes out, it’s always a good idea to Plug In, Power Up, and Get Portable - charge your mobile devices, have fresh batteries, and know where your flashlight and weather radio is located.

One to two inches of rain may fall by the end of Wednesday, with more to come.

Thursday

Thursday and Friday will have scattered rain showers with persistent chilly conditions. Highs in the middle and upper 40s each day.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be drier and a bit colder. Afternoon temps will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

