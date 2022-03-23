Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lenawee County.
The watch was issued at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 9 p.m.
