Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lenawee County

Watch in effect until 9 p.m.

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lenawee County.

The watch was issued at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 9 p.m.

