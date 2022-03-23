Metro Detroit weather: Soaking Spring showers to a severe weather threat

The roads will be our biggest inconvenience this morning with some steady soaking showers overnight leaving slippery conditions and some pooling and ponding on our area roadways. Rain will coming down through about 8 a.m. and then showers become more scattered. Parts of our North Zone, north of I-69, could see some snowflakes mixing in with temps in the mid 30s north but we’re closer to 40 degrees this morning closer to Downtown Detroit. There is no lightning on the radar map this morning but we’ll see some with storms later today. We have seen a half of an inch of rain overnight and early this morning and we may get rain totals closer to an inch to one and a half inches of rain when it’s all said and done. So, keep the umbrella handy, keep an eye on your basements and be very, very careful out there as you hit those sloppy streets.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m.

We will see more widely scattered showers and even some rain breaks later this morning through the early afternoon before rain and thunderstorms move back into Metro Detroit. Morning temps are near 40 degrees and our afternoon highs will hit the lower to maybe mid 50s with gusty morning winds ESE 10-20mph becoming a little lighter in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Slight Risk for Severe Storms late this afternoon. Strong storms will begin to fire in the early to mid afternoon down in Central Ohio and Indiana moving north into our area by the late afternoon and early evening. Besides some soaking downpours and dangerous lightning, we could see large hail, damaging winds, and a small risk for isolated tornadoes as well. Eyes to the skies, or at least on your Local4Casters App. We anticipate an equally challenging evening commute today with that added risk for severe storms.

Sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Rain showers become lighter and much more scattered overnight into Thursday morning, but we still have some lingering showers through the morning drive. Again, we may see an inch to an inch and a half of rain from late Tuesday through Thursday morning causing some minor flooding problems. We will not have an all day rainmaker moving through Thursday and will likely get some dry breaks late morning and early afternoon before yet another wave of rain moves through mid to late afternoon and highs near 50 degrees with lighter winds SW 7-15mph.

Friday is moving day as we move out of the 50s back into the 40s with another disturbance coming at us later in the afternoon and evening. This system will come down from Canada with slightly cooler air and even a threat for snow to mix in with some rain late, late Friday and early Saturday.

The Weekend

Yes, cooler air this weekend with a few morning snow showers Saturday to light rain which should end by early afternoon. Temps will only range from the low 30s to low 40s Saturday, and we will cool down to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Expect tons of sun Sunday, Monday, and most of Tuesday with a gradual warming from upper 30s Sunday to near 50 degrees by Wednesday.

