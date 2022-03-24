Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow chances through Saturday; storm coming next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 24, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain/snow chances through Saturday
- A lot of clouds and some light drizzle hang around basically now through Saturday, but at times, a few snowflakes or light showers will be around.
- The best chance for light rain comes Friday, but there will be breaks for some dry time.
- The best chance for light snow comes overnight Friday into early Saturday.
- Little impact is expected from all of this, but it’s definitely a nuisance.
Temperature swing next week
- The start of next week is cold. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid- to upper 30s.
- By Wednesday, we’re back in the 50s for highs.
Next week’s storm
- Long-range models continue to have a bit of a difficult time with the solution for the middle part of next week.
- The majority of models/runs are trending towards a rainier solution vs. a snowier solution.
- There’s still a lot of time to see how models handle this system, but it’s safe to say Wednesday into Thursday will bring more impactful weather.
Normal temperatures moving up
- The normal high will be at 50 degrees Friday.
- The normal low will be up to 32 degrees Monday of next week.