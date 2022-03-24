49º

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow chances through Saturday; storm coming next week

Rain, snowflakes possible through Saturday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Rainfall.

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 24, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain/snow chances through Saturday

  • A lot of clouds and some light drizzle hang around basically now through Saturday, but at times, a few snowflakes or light showers will be around.
  • The best chance for light rain comes Friday, but there will be breaks for some dry time.
  • The best chance for light snow comes overnight Friday into early Saturday.
  • Little impact is expected from all of this, but it’s definitely a nuisance.

Temperature swing next week

  • The start of next week is cold. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid- to upper 30s.
  • By Wednesday, we’re back in the 50s for highs.

Next week’s storm

  • Long-range models continue to have a bit of a difficult time with the solution for the middle part of next week.
  • The majority of models/runs are trending towards a rainier solution vs. a snowier solution.
  • There’s still a lot of time to see how models handle this system, but it’s safe to say Wednesday into Thursday will bring more impactful weather.

Normal temperatures moving up

  • The normal high will be at 50 degrees Friday.
  • The normal low will be up to 32 degrees Monday of next week.

