Chances of snow overnight in Metro Detroit, then next week’s storm starts with wintry mix

Accumulating snow possible into Saturday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Light snowfall. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain/snow chances through Saturday

  • A few showers are moving through for the rest of Friday, from west to east.
  • For the most part, this is just light rain, but at times, it could be moderate, with that likely happening closer to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday.
  • Some of this lingers overnight, but with temperatures dropping, we’ll likely see some light snow take over.
  • Some snow hangs around for the first half of Saturday, and we’re not going to rule out a light accumulation.
  • Areas along and north of I-69 could see up to 1 inch, while areas south of that will see a dusting to a half-inch.

Cold, breezy this weekend

  • On top of a few snowflakes to start Saturday, the weekend is cold and blustery.
  • Highs struggle to get to the lower 40s Saturday and the mid-30s Sunday, but with the wind, it’s going to feel colder.
  • Wind chills Sunday will start off in the teens and struggle to make it to near 20 degrees in the afternoon.

Next week’s storm

  • Models are coming into better agreement on the solution for next week’s storms.
  • Precipitation moves in early Wednesday, likely starting off as a wintry mix.
  • As temperatures warm through the day, everything becomes rain in the afternoon.
  • Rain is expected to linger through Thursday, but as cold air returns Friday, a few more snowflakes are likely to take over.

