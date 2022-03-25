Chances of snow overnight in Metro Detroit, then next week’s storm starts with wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain/snow chances through Saturday
- A few showers are moving through for the rest of Friday, from west to east.
- For the most part, this is just light rain, but at times, it could be moderate, with that likely happening closer to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday.
- Some of this lingers overnight, but with temperatures dropping, we’ll likely see some light snow take over.
- Some snow hangs around for the first half of Saturday, and we’re not going to rule out a light accumulation.
- Areas along and north of I-69 could see up to 1 inch, while areas south of that will see a dusting to a half-inch.
Cold, breezy this weekend
- On top of a few snowflakes to start Saturday, the weekend is cold and blustery.
- Highs struggle to get to the lower 40s Saturday and the mid-30s Sunday, but with the wind, it’s going to feel colder.
- Wind chills Sunday will start off in the teens and struggle to make it to near 20 degrees in the afternoon.
Next week’s storm
- Models are coming into better agreement on the solution for next week’s storms.
- Precipitation moves in early Wednesday, likely starting off as a wintry mix.
- As temperatures warm through the day, everything becomes rain in the afternoon.
- Rain is expected to linger through Thursday, but as cold air returns Friday, a few more snowflakes are likely to take over.