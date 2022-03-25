Chances of snow overnight in Metro Detroit, then next week’s storm starts with wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.

A few showers are moving through for the rest of Friday, from west to east.

For the most part, this is just light rain, but at times, it could be moderate, with that likely happening closer to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday.

Some of this lingers overnight, but with temperatures dropping, we’ll likely see some light snow take over.

Some snow hangs around for the first half of Saturday, and we’re not going to rule out a light accumulation.