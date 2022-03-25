Metro Detroit weather: Cold air and weekend snow chances

DETROIT – A cold front is moving through Metro Detroit this Friday morning and it will have moved through our area entirely before the sun rises. With temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, we will see lighter rain showers with some light snow mixing in this morning mostly before 8 a.m. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this morning and it’s still a bit breeze keeping wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s and that’s what we need to dress for whether it’s walking to work, walking the dog, or just out for the day. This morning’s moisture is on the lighter side but these showers will keep us on our toes through the morning drive and it may slow you down in spots with some slippery streets.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

After the morning cold front blows through, we should stay mostly dry for most of our daylight hours today and highs will reach the mid to maybe upper 40s later this Friday afternoon around Metro Detroit. This will be the warmest day we’ll see, or feel until the middle of next week. There’s a second cold front sweeping through later tonight and it brings better rain and snow chances this evening. Unfortunately, our skies will stay overcast and kind of dreary with minimal cloud breaks and a little drizzle/flurry action possible through the morning and early afternoon around here. Again, a little more trouble is heading our way later tonight and some of the snow computer model data is hinting at some light accumulating snow in our North Zone starting later this evening.

Sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Friday night brings the light rain and snow chances but we’re not expecting much more than a dusting for most of Metro Detroit tonight and overnight. Parts of our North Zone may get some Lake Huron enhancement helping to bring 1-2″ of snow by Saturday morning to parts of the Thumb and Southern Ontario. This would be the exception, not the rule as most of us will simply see festive flakes as temps tumble overnight to near freezing. Snow showers will actually keep coming and going through the morning tomorrow as the winds begin to crank WNW 10-20 with gusts closer to 30mph aiding in snow shower chances. Look for a switch from snow to rain late morning tomorrow with rain showers possible through the early afternoon and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday is chilly early with lows in the lower 20s under mostly cloudy skies to start the day. It looks like we will see sunshine building into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the afternoon but highs only make into the mid 30s with a steady breeze NW 10-20mph keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s all day even with the sunshine returning.

More sun Monday after a chilly start in the teens. Yikes! With sun, Monday highs will be closer to 40 degrees and then it’s middle 40s Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Another wintry mix moves in Tuesday night and it could bring another dusting around here. Then, scattered rain Wednesday as highs head back into the low and mid 50s. Hey, we may hit the 60s on Thursday so let’s get through a cold weekend knowing there’s hope for those of you rooting on the warmer weather.

