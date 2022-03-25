Metro Detroit weather: Rain transitioning to snow late Friday, early Saturday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Friday’s (March 25) weather is playing out exactly as expected, with patches of drizzle and very light rain dotting the area this afternoon. However, a potent approaching upper-level disturbance will push a more organized band of rain across southeast Michigan this evening, followed by a band of snow late at night into early Saturday morning. I don’t expect much impact on paved surfaces, as surface temps are above freezing, and the overnight air temperature will take all night just to get near freezing. However, don’t be surprised if you see a dusting Saturday morning on the grass and elevated surfaces such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, etc.

Snowfall rates may be a bit heavier near and north of I-69, where perhaps an inch of snow could fall. But, again, accumulation will be limited on paved surfaces instead of on those elevated surfaces.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:51 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 7:26 a.m.

Saturday

Snow tapers off Saturday morning, and we’ll be cloudy with nothing more than a flurry the rest of the day. Although afternoon highs may reach the upper-30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), a west-northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Clouds start breaking up late Saturday night, with frigid lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday and still breezy. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid-30s (-1 to 1 degree Celsius), with wind chills only in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 to -7 degrees Celsius).

Next week-forecast

It’s mostly sunny but still cold on Monday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius), although lighter wind than on Sunday means that it’ll feel a little warmer.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday, with highs in the low-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

A wintry mix (probably more freezing rain than anything else) develops late Tuesday night, and we start our day on Wednesday with this, followed by warming temperatures and rain showers. Highs eventually reach the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mid-week forecast

Rain showers are possible on Thursday at least part of the day, with highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) before temperatures start falling behind a passing cold front.

Mostly cloudy with some snow showers possible on Friday and highs in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend looks dry, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Fingers crossed.

