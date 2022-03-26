Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy with below-average temps

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!

Today is slippery and slushy with snow showers and cold weather. Tonight becomes frigid as precipitation ends. Sunday will be a bit brighter and even colder. Temps remain much lower than average early next week. It will feel more like spring by the middle of next week.

Saturday afternoon temps will be nearly 10 degrees below average. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves will be needed to stay warm.

Today’s sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 30s to the upper 20s by midnight.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and very cold. Record lows this time of year are in the single digits. The mercury will not fall quite that low, but it will feel that frigid with wind chills. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Cold Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Ad

Next week preview

We’ll experience winter-like cold on Monday under sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

A wintry mix of rain and snow arrives Tuesday night and changes to rain showers Wednesday. Temperatures will rise from near 30 degrees in the morning to the middle 50s in the afternoon.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.