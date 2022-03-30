Metro Detroit weather: Wind advisory issued for SE Michigan, power outages possible

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The freezing rain came in as expected last night, but road temperatures that were close to freezing combined with pre-treating by the road crews, fortunately, minimized the impact on the Wednesday (March 30) morning commute. Our attention now shifts to warmer air headed this way and, more importantly, some strong wind. Thus far today, the wind has been relatively light, but Thursday will be an entirely different story.

Tonight, we’ll deal first with the warm air moving in along with showers; Temperatures will rise into the 50s to near 60 degrees (12 to 15 degrees Celsius) – at night. Wind won’t be too bad at first but steadily increase overnight and, by late at night, should be gusting from the south at over 40 mph. Yes, the wind may wake you up Thursday morning. Scattered power outages are possible, so make sure that your devices are all charging before bed.

Thursday

We’ll start our Thursday with a cold front crossing the area with more showers and more wind. South to Southwest gusts over 40 mph should persist through lunchtime before beginning a slight decrease during the afternoon. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Southeast Michigan until 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures, when you step out first thing Thursday morning, will feel mild, and it will be with temps in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). But colder air filtering in will drop temps into the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Friday

Cloudy skies and a flurry are possible early Friday, but skies gradually becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), mainly becoming clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We start Saturday mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon, and a shower is possible by the end of the day or Saturday evening. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

A shower is possible Saturday night, with lows in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies first thing Sunday become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs are in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

