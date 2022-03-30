52º

Rain and wind moving in tonight, into Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Wind gusts could exceed 40-45 mph on Thursday morning

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 30, 2022.

Rain/snow chances through Friday

  • More rain returns tonight. A few showers will be possible mainly further west this evening, but it’s after midnight that we’re expecting showers to return for most of us.
  • A few light showers or some drizzle will be possible through the day tomorrow, with the possibility of a few flakes taking over Thursday night into Friday morning.

Windy

  • Gusty winds are around through Friday, with the strongest gusts Thursday morning.
  • Wind gusts could exceed 40 or even 45mph during the morning drive Thursday.

Weekend Update

  • Long range models continue to spit out a few showers later Saturday and Sunday. Not much, but a few that will be around.

Next Week

  • Still a bit of a question mark regarding the overall pattern for next week, but the latest suggests a few showers around Monday.
  • Another, better chance for more impactful weather returns later Wednesday into Thursday in the form of more rain.

Sunset at 8 p.m.

  • The sun will set at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 2). It continues to set later and later through June 26.

