Rain and wind moving in tonight, into Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to expect

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 30, 2022.
Rain/snow chances through Friday
- More rain returns tonight. A few showers will be possible mainly further west this evening, but it’s after midnight that we’re expecting showers to return for most of us.
- A few light showers or some drizzle will be possible through the day tomorrow, with the possibility of a few flakes taking over Thursday night into Friday morning.
Windy
- Gusty winds are around through Friday, with the strongest gusts Thursday morning.
- Wind gusts could exceed 40 or even 45mph during the morning drive Thursday.
Weekend Update
- Long range models continue to spit out a few showers later Saturday and Sunday. Not much, but a few that will be around.
Next Week
- Still a bit of a question mark regarding the overall pattern for next week, but the latest suggests a few showers around Monday.
- Another, better chance for more impactful weather returns later Wednesday into Thursday in the form of more rain.
Sunset at 8 p.m.
- The sun will set at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 2). It continues to set later and later through June 26.