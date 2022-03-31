45º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Rain turns to light snow at night as temperatures drop

Winds begin to relax

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on March 31, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 31, 2022.

Rain/snow chances rest of Thursday, into Friday

  • A few showers are still out there Thursday afternoon, and these chances continue into the evening.
  • As temperatures drop Thursday night, a few snowflakes will try to mix in, and eventually take over. Some of these flakes will be around Friday morning.
  • We expect little to no impact from this.

Winds relaxing

  • The strongest of the winds are over, and they will continue to trend downward now through Friday.
  • We could still see winds gusting over 25 mph Thursday night and early Friday.

Weekend update

  • It still looks like some rain will come later Saturday. Given that temperatures will eventually drop into the 30s overnight into early Sunday, a few snowflakes will be possible.

Next week

  • Long-range models are keeping next week on an active/unsettled pattern.
  • A few showers look likely Monday, but the better shot for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday.

Sunset at 8 p.m.

  • The sun will set at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 2). It continues to set later and later through June 26.

Anniversary of biggest snow storm in Detroit history

  • The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit’s history is Wednesday (April 6). On that day, 24.5 inches of snow fell.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter