Metro Detroit weather: Rain turns to light snow at night as temperatures drop

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 31, 2022.
Rain/snow chances rest of Thursday, into Friday
- A few showers are still out there Thursday afternoon, and these chances continue into the evening.
- As temperatures drop Thursday night, a few snowflakes will try to mix in, and eventually take over. Some of these flakes will be around Friday morning.
- We expect little to no impact from this.
Winds relaxing
- The strongest of the winds are over, and they will continue to trend downward now through Friday.
- We could still see winds gusting over 25 mph Thursday night and early Friday.
Weekend update
- It still looks like some rain will come later Saturday. Given that temperatures will eventually drop into the 30s overnight into early Sunday, a few snowflakes will be possible.
Next week
- Long-range models are keeping next week on an active/unsettled pattern.
- A few showers look likely Monday, but the better shot for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday.
Sunset at 8 p.m.
- The sun will set at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 2). It continues to set later and later through June 26.
Anniversary of biggest snow storm in Detroit history
- The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit’s history is Wednesday (April 6). On that day, 24.5 inches of snow fell.