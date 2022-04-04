Metro Detroit weather: A soggy start to the week on Monday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Outside of the metro zone, some spots will be in the lower 30s.

A soggy start to the week is expected with rain throughout most of the day Monday. This starts in the morning and continues past sunset. At times, there may even be a few flakes that try to mix in, mainly north of M-59. The highs on Monday will be in the middle 40s.

After a dry Tuesday, more wet weather returns for the second half of the week. Rain is around Wednesday, with a few lingering showers at times on Thursday. More scattered rain returns for Friday, as well.

On top of the rain, which could add up to over an inch in spots for the week, it’s going to be getting pretty breezy. Wind gusts Wednesday through Friday will likely exceed 35 mph, so hang on to your hats.

For those going to the Tiger’s Opening Day game, grab the rain gear and try to stay warm, as we’ll be in the 40s with breezy conditions and showers around.

There is a slight bump in temperatures for the middle part of the week with highs in the upper 50s, but it’s short lived as we’re back in the 40s by Friday and Saturday.