Metro Detroit weather: Widespread showers Wednesday, Opening Day lookahead

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 5-7, 2022.
Rain south tonight
- Rain is falling near the Ohio River Valley this afternoon, and will try to push north this evening.
- Can’t rule out a stray shower in the south zone tonight, but it’s more of a Wednesday event for us.
Rain Returns Wednesday-Friday
- Widespread showers expected mid-day Wednesday, and should be wrapped up before we head to bed.
- Few more showers expected at times Thursday, but also more dry time is anticipated.
- Friday more scattered showers are expected, having an impact on opening day. More on this below.
Winds Picking Up
- Winds start to crank up Wednesday and stay high through Friday.
- The strongest gusts will be over 30mph during this time period.
Opening Day
- If you’re planning on going to Comerica for opening day, plan on it being cool, breezy and dodging some rain.
- Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for the tailgate, and rise to the upper 40s by the end of the game.
- Scattered showers are expected to start the day, with rain becoming more widespread by the end of the game.
- Winds will gust over 25mph at times through the day.
Other Headlines
Biggest Snow Storm in Detroit History Anniversary
- The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit’s history is tomorrow (6th).
- On that day in 1886, 24.5″ of snow fell.