47º

LIVE

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Widespread showers Wednesday, Opening Day lookahead

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
Heavy rains hit the region earlier this week. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 5-7, 2022.

Rain south tonight

  • Rain is falling near the Ohio River Valley this afternoon, and will try to push north this evening.
  • Can’t rule out a stray shower in the south zone tonight, but it’s more of a Wednesday event for us.

Rain Returns Wednesday-Friday

  • Widespread showers expected mid-day Wednesday, and should be wrapped up before we head to bed.
  • Few more showers expected at times Thursday, but also more dry time is anticipated.
  • Friday more scattered showers are expected, having an impact on opening day. More on this below.

Winds Picking Up

  • Winds start to crank up Wednesday and stay high through Friday.
  • The strongest gusts will be over 30mph during this time period.

Opening Day

  • If you’re planning on going to Comerica for opening day, plan on it being cool, breezy and dodging some rain.
  • Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for the tailgate, and rise to the upper 40s by the end of the game.
  • Scattered showers are expected to start the day, with rain becoming more widespread by the end of the game.
  • Winds will gust over 25mph at times through the day.

Other Headlines

Biggest Snow Storm in Detroit History Anniversary

  • The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit’s history is tomorrow (6th).
  • On that day in 1886, 24.5″ of snow fell.
The weather outside is weather.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter