Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Saturday snow, rain ahead of warm up

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!

Scattered, light rain and snow showers came and went all morning, and scattered rain is expected to last into the afternoon.

This is some tough weather for those planning to tailgate for the Tigers game today in Downtown Detroit. Make sure you’ve got a few layers on or with you and something to protect you from some scattered showers through the afternoon.

High temperatures will settle in the mid-40s with winds moving west at 7-13 mph, keeping the wind chills in the low and mid 30s. Temps will try to warm into the 40s.

The rain showers will be fading through the afternoon, so it looks like we play ball at Comerica Park this afternoon. Sunday looks to be the best of this three-game home opening series.

Today’s sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Cold start, but warmer Sunday

It’s going to be another cold one early Sunday with a secondary shot of cold air bringing our morning lows to the upper 20s and low 30s under clearing skies. Sunday sunshine will bring a nice warming to all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with highs heading into the lower 50s. Light winds will switch from the west to the Southeast, moving 5-10 mph.

Warmer, but wet, week ahead

Monday morning may be wet with a warm front moving across our area, but it doesn’t look like we will be wet all day. We will see early morning rain showers, then we get a break from any rain for most of the midday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s before the rain returns.

Yes, scattered late afternoon rain showers will linger into the evening hours Monday and possibly into early Tuesday before shutting off.

Most of Tuesday looks on the dry side with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. This may be the pick day of the week, with some pretty good wet weather on the way.

A good batch of spring showers will move across Pure Michigan on Wednesday, and the timing will dictate temps here. Meaning, if we can hold the rain off until late afternoon, we have a shot at reaching 70 degrees.

Let’s not hold our breath, though, because the computer models show the rain and isolated thundershowers by mid-afternoon and mainly temps in the mid and upper 60s.

Some decent downpours should linger into the first part of Thursday as we hang in those mid-to-upper 60s. A cold front will move through Thursday into Friday next week, and temps cool back down into the 50s by the end of the work and school week.

