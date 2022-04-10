Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, mild Sunday with 50s for highs

DETROIT – Good Sunday afternoon!

Skies will be mostly sunny for those heading out and about or to the Detroit Tigers game. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. for the baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. It will be bright and mild. Put on some sunscreen and get ready for highs in the low 50s to near 55 degrees.

Sunday evening will be cool while becoming partly cloudy. Temps will be in the 40s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

A few widely scattered rain showers are possible Sunday night, mainly after midnight and by dawn. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Rainy, but warming up next week

Monday will be wet in the morning. Rain will be heavy, at times, and morning commuters should not be surprised by a flash of lightning or the rumble of thunder. It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and warmer. The mercury will rise to the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with more chances for showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Ad

Thursday will be warmer with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler. Daytime temps will be in the upper 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.