Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm risk later this week; shower chances continue

Temperatures warm midweek, then drop again for weekend

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The National Weather Service's severe outlook map for April 13, 2022. (National Weather Service)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 11, 2022.

Rain/storm chances rest of Monday

  • Scattered showers are re-developing along the Michigan/Ohio and Indiana state lines.
  • These will move through Monday afternoon and parts of the evening.
  • We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, but the severe risk is pretty slim.

Showers/storms midweek

  • Another strong system brings us rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning.
  • The majority of the rain with this system falls Wednesday, but Thursday morning is our best chance for thunderstorm activity.
  • It’s still a touch too far out to talk specifics, but we are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center.

Did someone say 70s?

  • The warming trend continues the next couple of days.
  • We top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday. The trade off, though, is better rain chances.
  • After that midweek system, temperatures drop back to the 50s this weekend.

Weekend forecast

  • Long-range models continue to be all over the place with the solution for this weekend and early next week.
  • We’re leaning towards a mainly dry solution, but a few showers may be added to the forecast in the coming days.

Sunrise before 7 a.m.

  • On Monday, the sun rose at 6:59 a.m., marking the first pre-7 a.m. sunrise in a long while.
  • The sun will continue to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.

