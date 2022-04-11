Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm risk later this week; shower chances continue

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 11, 2022.
Rain/storm chances rest of Monday
- Scattered showers are re-developing along the Michigan/Ohio and Indiana state lines.
- These will move through Monday afternoon and parts of the evening.
- We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, but the severe risk is pretty slim.
Showers/storms midweek
- Another strong system brings us rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning.
- The majority of the rain with this system falls Wednesday, but Thursday morning is our best chance for thunderstorm activity.
- It’s still a touch too far out to talk specifics, but we are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center.
Did someone say 70s?
- The warming trend continues the next couple of days.
- We top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday. The trade off, though, is better rain chances.
- After that midweek system, temperatures drop back to the 50s this weekend.
Weekend forecast
- Long-range models continue to be all over the place with the solution for this weekend and early next week.
- We’re leaning towards a mainly dry solution, but a few showers may be added to the forecast in the coming days.
Sunrise before 7 a.m.
- On Monday, the sun rose at 6:59 a.m., marking the first pre-7 a.m. sunrise in a long while.
- The sun will continue to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.