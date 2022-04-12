Metro Detroit weather: Nice Tuesday, tracking severe storm chance tomorrow

We should get a decent amount of sunshine through the morning hours today with more and more clouds moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the afternoon. The sunshine will really help high temps land in the low and mid 60s with a lighter wind NE to SE 5-12mph keeping east siders a degree or three cooler.

DETROIT – Our morning temps are only slightly cooler this morning compared to yesterday and that is from a cool front that came through late on Monday leaving only slightly cooler air in its wake.

So, we are waking up to temps in the low to mid 30s to near 40 degrees and barely a breeze which means no wind chilly issues as you head out and about.

You will not need the umbrella today if you are on foot to get where you are going and back today, but you will need it tomorrow as long as you remember where you put it. Skies have cleared out nicely and we are in for a beautiful sunrise this morning as temperatures are a bit more slow to rise today.

We should get a decent amount of sunshine through the morning hours today with more and more clouds moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the afternoon. The sunshine will really help high temps land in the low and mid 60s with a lighter wind NE to SE 5-12mph keeping east siders a degree or three cooler.

You can expect an increase in mid and high level clouds through the late afternoon but the weather looks great for the afternoon ballgame at Comerica Park where temps may linger around 60 degrees with that wind from the big lakes on the east side.

Most of our neighborhoods west, away from that slightly cooler breeze, will be able to get into the middle 60s as a few spots hit 70F before the thicker clouds roll in this evening.

Sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday storm chances

Wednesday looks like our warmest and wettest day of the week ahead and that comes with a risk for severe storms. Right now, computer model data shows rain and thundershowers likely in the early morning hours which should be drying out or taking a break during the mid-morning commute.

There’s no guarantee that we will be dry for the morning drive, but we will be temporarily drying out before a stronger round of rain and thunderstorms moves in which will be after 1-2pm on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

A cold front will follow a warm front that should take us to 70 degrees or warmer before the afternoon storm threat and the winds will start cranking SW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph at times. It will be eyes to the skies by mid-afternoon as a small handful of storms may produce damaging wind, hail, lightning, and a very slight risk for tornadoes.

Thursday and beyond

Lingering showers won’t be strong or severe early Thursday and will move out during the morning drive leaving us with a mostly cloudy and breezy day. It will also be noticeably cooler with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will gradually clear from partly sunny in the mid to late morning, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy through most of the afternoon with winds picking up SW 15-25 gusting 30mph or stronger at times.

We are in for a very similar kind of day on Friday with cooler 30s to low 40s in the morning and highs hovering in the mid to upper 50s. The skies will look great with mostly sunshine and that same breeze will keep conditions blustery all day. Friday is also the start of Passover for all of our Jewish friends and family out there.

The Easter Weekend ahead doesn’t look great, especially for as late as Easter falls this year. There is a chance for a few showers Friday night and early Saturday and that may be it all weekend. We will see a cool Saturday with temps in the 40s to lower 50s, and sun and clouds on Easter Sunday as highs struggle to even hit 50 degrees.

We will keep you posted because it looks like we are not quite done with Winter just yet. That doesn’t mean we have bitter cold air settling into Pure Michigan but it will be cold enough toward the middle of next week to keep the threat for snow showers around on some of our computer models. It is so far away that it is not yet worthy of completely buying into, but there are multiple models hinting at more Michigan flakes next week. Stay tuned!

