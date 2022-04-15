Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Friday showers and winds with a chill

DETROIT – Happy Friday! Passover begins later today as we head into the Easter Weekend and it feels like one of those mid-March Easter weekends as Metro Detroit temps continue to tumble over the next few days. We had such a nice beginning to the week but, a shot of cooler air will be moving through Pure Michigan later today. Our morning temps are in the lower 40s and some upper 30s feeling more like low to mid 30s as you head out and about on this Finally Friday. Grab the umbrella once again as we expect scattered showers midday today as a cold front crosses Pure Michigan which means it may not just be drips and drops. The early morning looks dry and we may not see any moisture moving into Metro Detroit until after 9-10 a.m.

Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m.

We should see mostly rain showers ahead of a cold front late morning through the early or mid-afternoon and we cannot be surprised if we see a few flakes mixing in if the wet weather comes in early enough. It will not be an all-day washout and we should see temps respond nicely after the showers landing in the middle 50s, but the winds will be a nuisance once again today. The wind gusts won’t be as strong as what we saw Thursday so, expect breezy conditions with winds WSW 10-20 gusting 30-40mph at times. This is just under the Wind Advisory threshold for most of us but, there is a Wind Advisory along and north of I-69 for our North Zone all day today 8am to 8pm. You would be smart to keep those hanging plants down and the Easter decorations in a safe place through most of today. We do have another chance for a few showers through the late, late evening and overnight and we just might see a little wintry mix as temps dip into the mid and upper 30s overnight. We don’t expect a ton of moisture and the showers will be widely scattered.

Sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

Now, let’s talk about the Easter Weekend ahead and it will be a cooler one for sure. There’s a chance we won’t make it out of the 40s all weekend but I’m not giving up hope. Saturday morning will be cool in the mid 30s with spotty showers possible before 5-6 a.m. and then a gradual clearing. It will still be breezy all day tomorrow, so expect increasing sunshine and winds WNW 10-20mph with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s feeling quite a bit cooler. Most of the day looks nice and dry and you’ll be able to get outside with a jacket and enjoy some afternoon sunshine.

Easter Sunday starts out nice and chilly with a morning breeze and chilly upper 20s to low 30s. That breeze should keep frost away but it will be jacket weather for those outdoor egg hunts which may help the kids pack more eggs in the old coat. Plus, the chocolate will not be melting out there in the early morning hours. We will get back into some decent afternoon sunshine as the winds finally relax, and highs will likely head into the low 40s, barely. Skies will start filling again with clouds throughout the evening and overnight with a chance for some spotty rain and snow possibly early Monday.

With highs expected to hit the low 50s Monday, any moisture sticking around should be mainly rain in the afternoon as a slow moving storm moves across the Great Lakes Region early next week. So, it’s spotty rain showers coming and going with any lingering moisture late Monday flipping back to a wintry mix into early Tuesday but there shouldn’t be much moisture to work with. Tuesday looks mostly dry with partly sunny skies and low 50s. We’ll start warming mid-week into the upper 50s to low 60s with rain returning late Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week.

