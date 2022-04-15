Wind advisory in effect for SE Michigan Friday

A wind advisory is in effect for Southeastern Michigan once again on Friday, with strong wind gusts expected.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 11 SE Michigan counties until 8 p.m. on Friday due to possible wind gusts up to 45 mph. Strong winds could blow around debris and objects, and could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are all affected by the advisory.

Officials say the strongest wind gusts are expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers are urged to be cautious on the roads, especially those in high profile vehicles.

You can track DTE Energy power outages right here.

Safety tips during a storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online , on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.