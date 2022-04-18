Track live radar: Accumulating snow expected across Southeast Michigan today

Up to five inches of snow is expected on Monday in Southeast Michigan, as winter refuses to leave us be.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac, and Lapeer Counties all the way through the Thumb starting at noon today.

You can track Michigan radar and a live look at Downtown Detroit in the video player above.

The Advisory carries the concern of 3-5″ of new snow and very tricky travel conditions, mostly for those areas north of Detroit and it won’t expire until 7 p.m. south of I-69 and 4 a.m. Tuesday north of I-69.

Metro Detroit weather: Several inches of snow possible today -- what to expect

The ground has been gradually warming even after a cool weekend here, so it will be tough for the snow to start sticking, especially on the streets and highways. But it will be possible, as will some light rain again mixing in at times as temperatures warm into the upper 30s through the afternoon and wind chills may stay around or below freezing all day. When the precipitation starts to wrap up into the evening hours, we may have an inch to as much as three inches on the grass with some areas possibly seeing a little more.

Our computer models are calling for 3-5″ of accumulating snow in Detroit, but they are not keyed in on our ground temperatures, spotty rain mixing in, and drying winds.