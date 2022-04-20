Metro Detroit weather: Wednesday wields warming without the wet

Good Wednesday morning, and Happy Hump Day! It’s a very chilly start as skies over SE Lower Michigan cleared out late Tuesday and this morning allowing for temps to cool down into the upper 20s to low 30s as you head outside early today. Skies will be mostly clear through the early morning and this cold air has a loose grip which will relax as we eventually warm throughout your Wednesday. You’ll probably need that winter garb if you plan on being outside for part of this morning with those upper 20s to low 30s past sunrise into the 8-9am timeframe which is about 10 degrees below our climatological average here in Metro Detroit for the 20th of April.

SUNRISE: 6:45 A.M.

That morning sunshine will not last all day but we will have more sun than clouds through the morning and possibly into the early afternoon as high temperatures head into the lower 50s. Skies will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy by 3-4pm today and the winds will start picking up a little bit SE 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times so it will feel slightly cooler. Wednesday is a dry day here even with more and more cloud cover sneaking in from the south and west ahead of our next rainmaker. Any outdoor plans through the late afternoon and evening will be fine as temps cool down into the 40s as the sun begins to set over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Rain is on the way closer to midnight and overnight into early Thursday with a slight chance for a random shower or two through the late evening.

Ad

SUNSET: 8:20 P.M.

Rain showers could produce a quarter of an inch of fresh rain through the early morning hours Thursday and those showers will begin to dry out and move on between 7-9am tomorrow. The winds shift to a warming direction and the skies will begin to clear out through the mid-morning making for a mostly dry day. You can count on high temperatures heading into the mid 60s or warmer with winds SW 10-20 gusting 20-25mph drawing in mild air from the deep south. We may even have a few neighborhoods flirting with 70F by the late afternoon under partly cloudy skies all afternoon and evening.

Friday starts off dry and nice with a decent blend of sun and clouds as high temperatures stop around 60F due to increasing clouds and mid to late afternoon showers. There is a warm front moving into Metro Detroit in the afternoon hours bringing scattered rain and isolated thundershowers to end the work and school week. Friday doesn’t look like a washout by any stretch if you have outdoor plans, so watch the Local4Casters app into the afternoon hours to dodge any showers that might be coming. With isolated lightning possible, that is even more important to check and not take for granted.

Ad

Showers will linger late, late Friday into Saturday morning and, we have shower chances Sunday. With that said, most of this weekend ahead looks ideal, warmer, and mostly dry for Metro Detroit. Saturday morning showers fade by 9am and we spend most of the day under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the low to maybe mid 70s with winds SE 5-15mph. Sunday will warm into the upper 70s with morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds and rain chances by dinner time late on Sunday and warmer winds SW 10-20mph. Rain late Sunday will linger into Monday morning making for a slower and slippery commute as we get back to it early next week. Make sure you, your family and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android