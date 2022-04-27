39º

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warming up; rain returns next week

Showers return Sunday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 27, 2022.

Warming trend in place

  • Wind chills are in the 20s Wednesday afternoon, but don’t worry: Relief is in sight.
  • We’re in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, and back to the 60s this weekend and next week.

Rain returns next week

  • Along with the 60s next week comes more rain.
  • Sunday showers look to return, maybe even a few storms, as well.
  • A few showers linger on Monday.
  • Another system brings us more rain later Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

· Daylight over 14 hours

  • On Saturday (April 30), we will have over 14 hours of daylight.
  • This number continues to rise through June 21.

