Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warming up; rain returns next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 27, 2022.
Warming trend in place
- Wind chills are in the 20s Wednesday afternoon, but don’t worry: Relief is in sight.
- We’re in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, and back to the 60s this weekend and next week.
Rain returns next week
- Along with the 60s next week comes more rain.
- Sunday showers look to return, maybe even a few storms, as well.
- A few showers linger on Monday.
- Another system brings us more rain later Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
· Daylight over 14 hours
- On Saturday (April 30), we will have over 14 hours of daylight.
- This number continues to rise through June 21.