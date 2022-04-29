Metro Detroit weather: Chance of showers, thunderstorms this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Today has more sunshine and slightly higher temps. After a cool evening and chilly night, it becomes warmer this weekend. Half will have sunshine, and the other half has storm chances. Mild to warm weather continues for the first few days of May next week.

Friday continues to be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s for the drive home. Beautiful conditions exist for after school activities that are outdoors.

Friday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be in the 50s before sunset then in the upper 40s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be cool to chilly. It will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday night and Sunday have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here is the timing:

1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Sunday: Round one of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from west to east. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible in spots.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday: Partly sunny as it warms up.

1 p.m. to 8 a.m., Sunday: Round two of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be fewer in number and more isolated. That said, the threat of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds returns.

Sunday will be warmer despite the chance of stormy weather. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will likely have more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be seasonably mild and partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Cinco de Mayo, Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

