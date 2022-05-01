Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for upcoming week

Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 40s around the area.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

This evening will have a mix of clouds and sun toward sunset. Afterward, it will be mostly cloudy tonight with chillier conditions. On Monday, several clouds in place will keep things cool and make it jacket weather.

By Tuesday afternoon, umbrellas will be needed.

Sunday evening will be cool with a few scattered sprinkles before midnight mainly. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 50s.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and cool, with highs near 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday. It will be mild, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. There’s only a slight chance of showers, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It will continue to be cool, with highs around 60 degrees.

Friday becomes partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

