Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, milder temps for Mother’s Day

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day, Motown!

Mother Nature is painting a masterpiece for today.

Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus are still visibly arrayed in a diagonal line just above the eastern horizon. The best time to see them will be between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 am.

It will be bright, mild and delightful all day Sunday, into the evening.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Eventually, temperatures will rise to the 50s. Skies will be sunny.

The afternoon will be mild and mostly sunny. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Sunday evening will be cooler under fair skies. Temps fall to the 50s by sunset and afterward.

Sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Warm week ahead

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday will be vastly similar to Monday but with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feel like summer with temps way above average. Highs will be in the low 80s.

