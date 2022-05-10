Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning with 70s later

DETROIT – It is a very pleasant Tuesday morning outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies over Metro Detroit and mild temperatures in the low 50s. These mild numbers are thanks to a warmer Monday and some cloud cover moving over the area keeping the warmer air tucked in here at the surface. You might still need a light jacket if you’re heading out early this morning and then it will end up folded on the seat of your car or desk the rest of the day. Yes, our warming trend continues today with minimal variations from the fine weather we’ve had for days now.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m.

The main difference in our forecast today is a little more cloud cover coming and going with equal stretches of mostly sunny skies. The air over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario is very dry and there are showers and storms over Wisconsin that will try and spread moisture our way and end up as variable cloudiness here and there. This will have little impact on our warming as highs head into the mid or even upper 70s around Metro Detroit with that familiar breeze SE 7-14 gusting near 20mph at times.

Sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

The showers and storms over the Western Great Lakes will move over Lake Michigan into Western Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As you know, that means more clouds will spread over our area as we begin our Hump Day in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a good chance the clouds will break apart in the afternoon and that would help highs into the upper 70s as the best-case scenario. If clouds linger tomorrow, we will likely stay parked in the mid 70s at best. Either way, it’s another dry day here in Metro Detroit.

All signs in the forecast models points to more and more sunshine on tap for Thursday and Friday making the end of the work and school week the warmest part of our week as the warming trend slowly builds. So, look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s both Thursday and Friday with that beautiful Spring sunshine, free Vitamin D.

The weekend will be our next decent shot at some Spring showers and storms. Saturday has hit and miss potential with very little confidence in any kind of organized activity. Sunday still looks like the wettest of the weekend and for a while. There will be more cloud cover over the weekend keeping highs in the mid 70s to near 80 both days and then cooler next week after a front moves through with those Sunday showers and storms. We’ll keep you posted with more specifics on the weekend rain chances as we get closer.

