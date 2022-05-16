Scattered storms convert to widespread storms Sunday night and into Monday

Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the night in the area.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Isolated showers and storms become scattered showers and storms this evening. Widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight and early Monday morning. It becomes cooler overnight with lower temperatures the beginning of this week.

Here is your storm timeline:

Until 10 p.m. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. - Widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

A total lunar eclipse will occur late Sunday night into early Monday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and stormy, so the event will be tough to witness. Remember, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon.

The Earth’s shadow travels over the Moon, and the bending light arriving at the Moon gives it a reddish-brown glow. This is how the nickname Blood Moon originated.

The partial eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. Sunday. The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:11 a.m. Monday. The total eclipse ends at 12:53 a.m. and the partial eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m.

Preview of this upcoming week.

Monday will have lingering morning showers that quickly depart and reveal sunnier skies the rest of the day. It will be seasonably warm, with highs near 70 degrees instead of 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. It will be mild with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday has a chance of showers, and the cloud cover with keep highs in the low 60s to near 65 degrees.

Thursday and Friday become warmer. Thursday will be partly sunny with daytime temps near 70 degrees. The mercury rises to near 80 degrees or more with showers possible Friday.

