Metro Detroit weather: Nice today with rain chances the rest of the week

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Conditions are mostly favorable as you get up and going today with Metro Detroit temperatures in the mid to upper 40s as you head out and about with mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions. The only exception would be some isolated patchy fog from lingering moisture the last couple of days. Most of us will have smooth sailing and that will be the weather story of our day today so get set to get outside and enjoy a little of this Tasty Tuesday and savor the feeling of Spring.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds around Metro Detroit this afternoon with high temperatures heading into the mid to upper 60s and a pleasant breeze all day. Those winds NW 5-12 will gust 15-20mph at times today and will keep things just below average for mid-May here as our average highs are now at 70 degrees and warming. In fact, we will experience a couple of days below average and then a couple of days way above average before we sink back below average this weekend. And wet weather will be between each of those changes coming this week.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m.

Rain chances will be back in play this coming Wednesday, making for a bit of a wet and cooler day ahead. Look for isolated showers in the early morning increasing by the late morning, and even better rain chances into the afternoon. It looks like we’re in for a light rain but consistent enough to get in the way of some of our outdoor plans and errand running. Highs will only hit the low to mid 60s at best and we may see a partial clearing and a break from the rain by late, late afternoon into the evening with just a passing shower or two late Wednesday.

We will turn the corner nicely on Thursday with partly sunny skies turning mostly sunny at times as a big but brief warm up hits all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We should hit mid to even upper 70s on Thursday with on an isolated pop up shower or two possible in the warming of the afternoon. Keep your plans in place as most of our area stays dry.

Friday is a different story with both a burst of hot air and an incoming cold front. We should be on alert already for this combination as it can often lead to some powerful showers and storms. Look for highs to flirt with 90 degrees before that front blows through late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has Western Michigan targeted for strong storms late Thursday and Friday which should put us in the target range Friday too. Our computer models are unclear on the timing, but most of our information points to storms late in the afternoon and/or evening. The front becomes stationary Saturday bringing more showers and the wetter of the weekend days ahead.

