Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain and dropping temps

DETROIT – This just may be the worst weather day of the week here in Metro Detroit with clouds filling in and stacking up bringing rain chances our way this morning. Showers will be scattered through the early and mid-morning with better chances later in the day so you should keep those umbrellas handy and plan on a sloppy and cooler afternoon as the clouds and the rain will rule our day eventually. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s to low 50s as you head out and about with mostly dry conditions before sunrise today and we may even get through the morning commute mostly dry as our rain chances really increase after 9am.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m.

The rain should be consistent through the late morning and all afternoon without much fear of any wild or stormy weather. Instead, cloudy with light to moderate rain really picking up through our afternoon here in all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon with those showers which will be a major road block to your errand running and outdoor activities all day. The winds will be on the lighter side ESE 5-12 gusting to near 20mph at times in the afternoon. Your best bet is to try to get that walk with the dog, bike ride, or run in earlier this morning unless you can wait until after 5-6 p.m. when the showers begin to taper off. Our computer model data shows rain amounts of a quarter to a third of an inch with a few spots getting a little more than that. So, you can keep those yard sprinklers off for the rest of the week if you’ve already turned them on. We need a good inch of water on the grass and garden every week and we’ve gotten an inch already early Monday with more obviously today.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Showers will taper into the evening but we still have a few showers scattered around Metro Detroit through this evening and early overnight. The roads should be drying and in pretty good shape by Thursday morning as we expect improving sky conditions and warming temperatures. Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly sunny at times allowing Thursday high temps to jump back into the mid and upper 70s. So, pollen counts start to surge again Thursday and Friday around here.

Friday will be one to watch for a couple of reasons starting with the heat. Morning hazy sunshine and a big shot of warmer air should help afternoon highs hit 85 to 90 degrees adding a little bit of humidity. There is also a cold front on approach through either the afternoon or evening and timing is everything. The later that front comes through, the warmer we will get in the afternoon as the storms hold off. This is the scenario the computer models seem to be leaning toward and there is a chance that we won’t see storms start to fire until the evening hours. We should prepare for scattered rain and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and some of those could be strong to severe which is something we will keep a close eye on and keep you posted.

Rain will linger into Saturday as that cold front lays over Metro Detroit as a stationary front keeping showers around all day. Rain exits Sunday morning but temps will go from low 70s Saturday to low and mid 60s Sunday.

