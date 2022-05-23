Don’t expect much sunshine in Metro Detroit today; Afternoon highs hover in 60s

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! Conditions are very pleasant with mostly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures cooling down to the middle 40s as you head out around Metro Detroit.

Temperatures are closer to freezing in parts of Central and Northern Lower Michigan as those areas have Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings with concerns of a killing frost for many plant, fruit, and vegetable crops and it could be this cold again on Tuesday morning.

Luckily, we will not face such a temperature dilemma here although, parts of our area may dip down into the upper 30s early this morning well west and north of Detroit and the near suburbs. A light jacket is a good idea if you plan on walking to work or school or catching a bus.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m.

We felt the cooler air moving in Sunday and that same cool Canadian air keeps moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario today. It looks more and more like we won’t get as much sunshine today as we would like with skies staying only partly sunny and afternoon highs hovering in the lower to middle 60s with winds ENE 5-12mph.

One thing we will watch is a complex of storms moving out of the Gulf of Mexico reaching the Ohio River by early to midafternoon. That will keep high cirrus clouds heading our way into the afternoon making it even tougher for us to warm up here. But right now, let’s trust all the forecast data which points to a dry Monday with milky or filtered sunshine at best.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday looks terrific in the weather department after another coolish start in those low and middle 40s. Most of Metro Detroit will see high temperatures take aim at 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny at times in the afternoon with light winds E 5-10mph. High clouds will keep moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and we will remain dry through the first half of the day Wednesday.

Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon will be our next shot at rain and thundershowers but, new computer model data holds most of the wet weather off for most of the day so stay tuned. We will see a few showers possible late morning and into the afternoon with our dry air winning as the first batch of wet weather struggles to get going.

So, with fewer showers and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, highs should easily be able to reach the low to middle 70s with winds picking up SE SE 7-15 gusting to 25mph. Many of our after school and outdoor plans will be ok on Hump Day yet in jeopardy on Thursday.

Rain during Thursday morning’s commute

Thursday morning showers will slow down the morning drive and then rain and scattered thundershowers will be on more than off throughout the day as highs will struggle in the lower to maybe mid-70s between rounds of rain.

Showers linger into Friday

Showers will linger into Friday morning with one model keeping showers active even through the afternoon while most models keep things dry later in the day. Most of Friday afternoon looks dry as does the weekend ahead. And the weekend will bring a shot at 75 degrees to 80 degrees both days with tons of sunshine and something really look forward to.

