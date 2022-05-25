Here’s when showers are expected to return to Metro Detroit after a pleasant Tuesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The weather scenario is playing out exactly as expected, with light rain moving through well ahead of an approaching warm front. We’ll get a few hour breaks later this afternoon into the early evening, and then the front will cross the area, with some showers and thunderstorms possible later in the evening. The warmer, more humid air mass behind the front will keep temperatures from dropping below the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius) by dawn. East winds ahead of the front will shift to the south after it passes by, at 8 to 12 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 8:57 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

Thursday

Most of our Thursday will be more dry than wet, with just some scattered showers dotting the area. In fact, don’t be surprised by some peeks of midday sun. However, showers and thunderstorms should become more numerous late afternoon into the evening, with marginally severe wind gusts being the primary severe threat. Small hail, torrential rain, and, of course, frequent lightning are likely. Highs Thursday are in the upper-70s (26 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Once this batch of storms goes through, we’ll just have scattered showers the rest of Thursday night, with lows in the mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Friday may start with scattered showers, but of greater concern is a band of persistent heavier rain that could set up over part of the area. It’s impossible to say exactly where this will happen, but this afternoon’s computer models suggest roughly in the vicinity of a line from Port Huron to Lapeer to Howell. Those caught under that line could pick up between one and two inches of rain on Friday. I do not expect any severe weather, though. Highs Friday will cool into the low-70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Friday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Holiday weekend forecast

I always say that, when it comes to a three-day holiday weekend, we should always hope for the best two out of three. If we get more than two nice days, then that’s icing on the cake. If we get less than two nice days, then we have a legitimate gripe. This year, our Memorial Day weekend will most certainly feel like the “unofficial start of summer!”

We should have partly cloudy skies overall on Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius). This will be the most comfortable day of the weekend if you don’t like it hot.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Memorial Day, when we pause to reflect upon and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Then get ready for 90 degrees or above (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more sunshine.

